Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 14,916 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 883,853 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,916 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $63,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at about $1,027,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at about $595,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 128.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 30,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 17,312 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,416,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,891,000 after acquiring an additional 421,161 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.69.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total value of $1,907,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,754,079.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total value of $1,907,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,754,079.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $1,259,843.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 157,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,040,583.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

NYSE:BK opened at $77.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $44.93 and a 12-month high of $80.29.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.87%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.