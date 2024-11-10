Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $58.40 Million Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 752,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,938 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Johnson Controls International worth $58,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth $120,948,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 470.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 157,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,319,000 after acquiring an additional 130,308 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,129,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,774,000 after acquiring an additional 10,146 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth about $7,692,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 27,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.64.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $8,038,392.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,383,385.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $84,899.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,438,752. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $8,038,392.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares in the company, valued at $90,383,385.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 226,141 shares of company stock valued at $16,904,519. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

NYSE JCI opened at $84.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $56.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.94. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $84.79.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 58.27%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

