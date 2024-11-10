Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $63.23 Million Position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,821 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.78% of Chord Energy worth $63,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 462.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Chord Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Chord Energy by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chord Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CHRD opened at $132.01 on Friday. Chord Energy Co. has a one year low of $123.30 and a one year high of $190.23. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.16.

Chord Energy Dividend Announcement

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.63 by ($0.23). Chord Energy had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chord Energy Co. will post 17.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

Insider Transactions at Chord Energy

In related news, Director Samantha Holroyd purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $149.51 per share, for a total transaction of $74,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,485.67. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHRD. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Chord Energy from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Friday, September 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $223.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Chord Energy

About Chord Energy

(Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.