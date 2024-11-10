Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $71.22 Million Stock Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,498 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,479 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $71,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 5.0% during the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the third quarter worth about $647,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 18.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 105.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 59,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,755,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

LFUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Littelfuse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.00.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $257.81 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.91 and a 52-week high of $275.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.28.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.62. Littelfuse had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $567.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.99%.

In other news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 2,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.65, for a total transaction of $574,293.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,383,971.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 2,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.65, for a total transaction of $574,293.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,383,971.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 8,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.40, for a total transaction of $2,391,396.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,369,057.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,242 shares of company stock valued at $3,318,974 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

