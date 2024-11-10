Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $83.93 Million Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,889,257 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 63,994 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $83,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 56.5% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 157,085 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after buying an additional 56,707 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 146.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 842,355 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $28,455,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 105.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 186,961 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after buying an additional 95,864 shares during the period. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 319.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,956 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 28,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on HAL. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Halliburton from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.79.

Halliburton Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE HAL opened at $29.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.53. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $41.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oilfield services company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

