Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,277,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,695 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $72,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,187,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,532,000 after buying an additional 34,965 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 121,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after buying an additional 48,996 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 176.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 254,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after buying an additional 162,468 shares in the last quarter. Councilmark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,076,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 199,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after buying an additional 96,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.57.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $29.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.67. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $35.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 27.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.