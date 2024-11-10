Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 117,406 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 753,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 117,406 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.87% of EnerSys worth $76,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,262,000 after purchasing an additional 60,021 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 1.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,306,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,412,000 after purchasing an additional 14,531 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 1.9% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,168,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,978,000 after purchasing an additional 21,903 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 17.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 908,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,022,000 after purchasing an additional 133,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 16.7% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 646,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,919,000 after purchasing an additional 92,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENS. StockNews.com downgraded EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded EnerSys to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

In related news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $1,761,408.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,672,123.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other EnerSys news, insider Chad C. Uplinger sold 500 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total transaction of $50,435.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,442.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 17,600 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $1,761,408.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,540 shares in the company, valued at $22,672,123.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,271,843 in the last 90 days. 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ENS opened at $97.44 on Friday. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $83.27 and a 52-week high of $112.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.79 and its 200-day moving average is $100.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.24.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.05. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $883.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.60%.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

