QRG Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 327 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 81.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 140.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 36 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $2,040.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,130.00 to $2,374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,964.92.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,715.27, for a total value of $5,145,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,895,392.63. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $6,931,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,715.27, for a total value of $5,145,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,895,392.63. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

NYSE:FICO opened at $2,332.29 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $900.01 and a one year high of $2,351.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,947.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,644.51. The stock has a market cap of $56.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.35.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.10). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $453.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.78 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.74 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

