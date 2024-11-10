QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Shares Down 1.8% – Here’s Why

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.84 and last traded at $4.90. 4,027,954 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 8,729,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on QS. Wolfe Research began coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.14.

Read Our Latest Report on QuantumScape

QuantumScape Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.78. The company has a current ratio of 14.07, a quick ratio of 14.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 4.60.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at QuantumScape

In related news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $189,992.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,073,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,890,890.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jagdeep Singh sold 192,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $1,057,485.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,809,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,450,891.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $189,992.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,073,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,890.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 903,591 shares of company stock worth $5,195,582. Company insiders own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in QuantumScape by 79.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in QuantumScape by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 83,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.