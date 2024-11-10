Reviewing Connexa Sports Technologies (YYAI) & The Competition

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Connexa Sports Technologies and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Connexa Sports Technologies $8.40 million -$15.64 million -0.01 Connexa Sports Technologies Competitors $3.01 billion $70.67 million 17.94

Connexa Sports Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Connexa Sports Technologies. Connexa Sports Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Connexa Sports Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Connexa Sports Technologies -565.12% -1,557.21% -187.79% Connexa Sports Technologies Competitors -83.71% -164.79% -26.14%

Risk and Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Connexa Sports Technologies has a beta of -1.5, meaning that its share price is 250% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Connexa Sports Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 1.51, meaning that their average share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

4.0% of Connexa Sports Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of shares of all “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Connexa Sports Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of shares of all “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Connexa Sports Technologies competitors beat Connexa Sports Technologies on 9 of the 9 factors compared.

Connexa Sports Technologies Company Profile

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. engages in the sports equipment and technology business in the United States. The company offers Slinger Launcher, a portable padel tennis ball launcher and pickleball launcher; and Slinger Bag Launcher, a ball launcher built into transport wheeled trolley bag. It also provides Gameface, AI technology and performance analytics for sports. Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. is based in Windsor Mill, Maryland.

