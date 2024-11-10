Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CFO Sells $2,814,720.00 in Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 91,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $2,814,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at $93,818.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Revolve Group Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $31.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.27. Revolve Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $33.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 2.05.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $283.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.08 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.17%. Revolve Group’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RVLV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.19.

Institutional Trading of Revolve Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the first quarter valued at $33,735,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,867,000 after acquiring an additional 123,745 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 141.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 478,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,615,000 after purchasing an additional 280,151 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 55.7% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 376,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 134,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 138,600 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Featured Articles

