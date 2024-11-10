Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 155,150 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 1,090.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,384 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,150 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,684 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 10,105 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.04. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 5.25.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $1,139,995.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,127,675.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $1,139,995.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,127,675.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $43,559.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,328,423.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 169,876 shares of company stock valued at $2,153,551 over the last 90 days. 2.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RIVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.77.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

