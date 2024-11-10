Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 27,931 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 74.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,931 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,889,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 21,289 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 564,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,517,000 after buying an additional 7,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth $1,931,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on LKQ shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $38.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $35.57 and a 52 week high of $53.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.17 and its 200-day moving average is $41.17.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.78%.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

