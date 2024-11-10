Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $1.56 Million Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 384.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

WING has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $470.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $417.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.74.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $339.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $380.53 and a 200-day moving average of $385.93. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.01 and a 1-year high of $433.86. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 99.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.76.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.09). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $162.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 31.49%.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

