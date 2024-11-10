Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 37,099 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 37,099 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Mosaic by 40.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 5.0% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 23.2% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 5.1% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 8,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mosaic news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $1,111,354.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,821,628.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mosaic news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $1,111,354.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,821,628.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $346,035.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,687.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $27.73 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $24.11 and a 52-week high of $38.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.51%.

MOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.11.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

