Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DG. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 117.7% during the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DG. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Dollar General from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Dollar General from $118.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Dollar General from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Dollar General from $154.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.05.

Shares of DG stock opened at $76.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.68. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $76.76 and a 1-year high of $168.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.45.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 36.65%.

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.40 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,298,812. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.83 per share, for a total transaction of $80,830.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,284.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Warren F. Bryant purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.40 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,298,812. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

