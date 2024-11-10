Robert J. Pagano, Jr. Sells 20,810 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Stock

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 20,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.20, for a total transaction of $4,415,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,045 shares in the company, valued at $37,356,749. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $208.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.90. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.37 and a twelve month high of $219.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.32.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.83 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTS. Andina Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WTS. StockNews.com upgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $225.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Northcoast Research upgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $217.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.25.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

