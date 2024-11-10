Robert W. Baird Cuts Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target to $55.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $92.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.06.

NASDAQ APLS opened at $29.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.94. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $24.34 and a 12 month high of $73.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 0.87.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.14). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.11% and a negative net margin of 34.97%. The firm had revenue of $196.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.00 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $1,340,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $56,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 300.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

