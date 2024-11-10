SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 925.9% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 554 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 78.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 184.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 181.2% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 776 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $80.11 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $55.64 and a 12-month high of $80.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.08.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.12. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $537.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 22nd that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 27,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total value of $1,850,234.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,649,577 shares in the company, valued at $516,193,455.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Carmen Romeo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total value of $398,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,577,652 shares in the company, valued at $125,644,205.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 27,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total value of $1,850,234.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,649,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,193,455.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 200,646 shares of company stock valued at $14,115,934. 14.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SEIC shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on SEI Investments from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on SEI Investments from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SEI Investments from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.50.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

