SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS) Shares Sold by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 486,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,294,000 after acquiring an additional 33,683 shares during the last quarter. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $24,479,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter worth $216,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 137.2% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 100,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,965,000 after buying an additional 58,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BILS opened at $99.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.34 and a 200 day moving average of $99.27. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $98.89 and a 12-month high of $99.60.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

