STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Stock Position Lowered by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,207 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 708.5% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

NYSE:STAG opened at $37.38 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.99 and a 1 year high of $41.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 1.09.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.1233 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.49%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

(Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

See Also

