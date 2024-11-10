Summit Global Investments Acquires 4,010 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 344.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 4.8% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% in the second quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its holdings in Zoetis by 2.8% during the second quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Zoetis by 0.5% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTS stock opened at $176.82 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.80 and a 52 week high of $201.92. The company has a market capitalization of $79.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.12. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 32.52%.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.44.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

