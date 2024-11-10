Summit Global Investments Acquires Shares of 13,003 Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH)

Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASTH. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Astrana Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Astrana Health in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Astrana Health in the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Astrana Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astrana Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ASTH. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Astrana Health from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Astrana Health from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Astrana Health from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Astrana Health in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Astrana Health from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

NASDAQ ASTH opened at $46.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.51 and its 200 day moving average is $47.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.24. Astrana Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.63 and a fifty-two week high of $63.20.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Astrana Health had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $486.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Astrana Health, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

