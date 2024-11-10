Summit Global Investments Buys 207 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 3.3% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.4% during the third quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Busey Bank increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Bank now owns 6,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. Truist Financial lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Shares of MCHP opened at $72.87 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $71.76 and a one year high of $100.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a PE ratio of 50.96 and a beta of 1.53.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.27%.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $175,551.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,445.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

