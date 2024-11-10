Summit Global Investments Cuts Position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Summit Global Investments reduced its position in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,597 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Ready Capital were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RC. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 84.0% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 657,465 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 1.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,366,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,508,000 after acquiring an additional 23,970 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,189,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,734,000 after acquiring an additional 38,371 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 3.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 792,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after acquiring an additional 25,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 380,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the period. 55.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Ready Capital from $8.00 to $7.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.38.
Ready Capital Stock Up 4.4 %
Shares of NYSE:RC opened at $7.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.42. Ready Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $11.67.
Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19). Ready Capital had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $234.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ready Capital Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ready Capital Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.68%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -142.86%.
Ready Capital Profile
Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ready Capital
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/4 – 11/8
- About the Markup Calculator
- Trump’s Return: Which Sectors Will Benefit Most?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.