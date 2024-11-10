Summit Global Investments Invests $636,000 in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 82.2% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.0% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 154,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,364,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $130.67 to $126.29 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.18.

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE CNI opened at $110.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.89. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $107.54 and a twelve month high of $134.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.71 and its 200 day moving average is $118.23.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 31.65%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $0.6108 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.26%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.