Summit Global Investments Makes New Investment in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 67.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTWO opened at $96.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $67.45 and a 1-year high of $96.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.277 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

