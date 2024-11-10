Summit Global Investments Sells 60,367 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Summit Global Investments reduced its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60,367 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Vipshop were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vipshop alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 1,904.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Vipshop by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vipshop by 6.8% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 19.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. 48.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vipshop Stock Down 5.5 %

VIPS stock opened at $13.97 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $20.19. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.45 and its 200-day moving average is $14.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $3.43. The company had revenue of $25.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.61 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vipshop from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. CLSA lowered shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.80 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Vipshop from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.64.

Read Our Latest Report on VIPS

About Vipshop

(Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.