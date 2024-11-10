Summit Global Investments Trims Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Summit Global Investments lessened its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Valero Energy were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,956,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,090,532,000 after purchasing an additional 192,397 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Valero Energy by 5.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,319,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $677,007,000 after buying an additional 237,347 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,018,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $473,118,000 after buying an additional 56,989 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,809,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $440,394,000 after acquiring an additional 82,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,063,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,292,000 after acquiring an additional 65,632 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO opened at $136.69 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $119.88 and a one year high of $184.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.89 and its 200-day moving average is $147.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.39.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $32.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.04 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.07%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $131.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.29.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Stories

