Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $259.25.

Get Teleflex alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TFX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Teleflex from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Teleflex

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $195.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Teleflex has a 52 week low of $194.58 and a 52 week high of $257.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.11. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $764.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Teleflex will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is presently 27.04%.

Insider Activity at Teleflex

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.93, for a total transaction of $638,898.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,159.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teleflex

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 42,251 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,450,000 after purchasing an additional 11,553 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 79.7% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 2,138 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Teleflex by 6.2% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.