The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Shares Purchased by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 41.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Andersons were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 13.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Andersons in the second quarter worth about $1,040,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Andersons by 5.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,312,000 after acquiring an additional 10,222 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Andersons in the first quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons during the first quarter valued at approximately $434,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Andersons Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $48.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.76 and a 1-year high of $61.46.

Andersons Announces Dividend

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Andersons’s payout ratio is 21.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

