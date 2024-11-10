Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.33.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $168.23 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.02 and a fifty-two week high of $176.03. The company has a market capitalization of $75.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 32.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.52%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

