TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Down 2.4% – What’s Next?

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) traded down 2.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.17 and last traded at $24.19. 505,676 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 753,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRMD has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on TORM from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Fearnley Fonds raised TORM to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

TORM Stock Down 3.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.01.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. TORM had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 43.81%. The firm had revenue of $437.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Analysts predict that TORM plc will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

TORM Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.876 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.62%. TORM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.44%.

Institutional Trading of TORM

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of TORM during the third quarter valued at $224,000. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TORM during the 3rd quarter worth about $730,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TORM during the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TORM by 76.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TORM in the third quarter worth about $1,238,000. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TORM Company Profile

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

Featured Articles

