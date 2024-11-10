Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stock Position Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,511,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,637 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $64,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 376.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.02.

Shares of TFC opened at $45.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.03 billion, a PE ratio of -31.62, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $28.93 and a twelve month high of $47.03.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -145.45%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

