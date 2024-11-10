US Bancorp DE Has $736,000 Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 15.1% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 70,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,202 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,280,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 38.5% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Choice Hotels International

In other news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 26,816 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total transaction of $3,880,007.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,666 shares in the company, valued at $58,551,123.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Choice Hotels International news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 26,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total transaction of $3,880,007.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,551,123.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 7,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.08, for a total value of $1,019,827.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,940,623.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,245 shares of company stock worth $8,746,500 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Trading Up 0.6 %

CHH stock opened at $144.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.91 and a fifty-two week high of $149.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.24.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.31. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 659.01% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CHH shares. StockNews.com raised Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.78.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

