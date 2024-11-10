Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target Raised to $64.00

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on VNOM. TD Securities increased their price target on Viper Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Viper Energy from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Viper Energy from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Viper Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $54.45 on Wednesday. Viper Energy has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $56.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 7.06 and a current ratio of 7.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.72.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $209.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.54 million. Viper Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Viper Energy will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viper Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Viper Energy by 328.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 208.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Viper Energy by 119.2% in the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Viper Energy by 962.3% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy Company Profile

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

