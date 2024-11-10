W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of W.W. Grainger worth $61,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GWW. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 14.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 12.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 9.9% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 9,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,117.84, for a total value of $10,705,553.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,895,021.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 27,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.82, for a total value of $27,524,551.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,650,478.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 9,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,117.84, for a total transaction of $10,705,553.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,895,021.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,775 shares of company stock valued at $52,489,979 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of GWW opened at $1,202.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $58.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,054.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $979.43. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $772.13 and a 12-month high of $1,210.27.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.98 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 51.78% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 38.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GWW. StockNews.com raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $975.00 to $1,230.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Baird R W raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,058.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on W.W. Grainger

About W.W. Grainger

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.