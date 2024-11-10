Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,547 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $3,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 457,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.4% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.4% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 112,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 13.1% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 2.0 %

WBD opened at $9.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.83. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $12.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 29.47% and a negative return on equity of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.55 EPS for the current year.

WBD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.55.

View Our Latest Report on Warner Bros. Discovery

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.