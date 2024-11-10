Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) had its target price upped by Evercore ISI from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Waystar from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Waystar from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Waystar from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Waystar from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.90.

Waystar Stock Performance

Waystar stock opened at $31.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Waystar has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $33.25.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $240.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.82 million. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Waystar will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Waystar during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,010,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Waystar in the second quarter valued at about $1,633,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Waystar during the second quarter worth about $28,357,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Waystar during the second quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Waystar in the second quarter valued at approximately $800,003,000.

About Waystar

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

