Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) Price Target Raised to $39.00

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Waystar from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Waystar from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Waystar from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Waystar from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Waystar from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.90.

Waystar Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of WAY stock opened at $31.62 on Thursday. Waystar has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $33.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $240.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.82 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waystar will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waystar

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waystar during the second quarter worth about $9,010,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Waystar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,633,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waystar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,357,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waystar during the second quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Waystar during the second quarter valued at approximately $800,003,000.

Waystar Company Profile

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

