Wedbush Lowers Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Price Target to $10.00

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Wedbush from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.31% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Arhaus’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ARHS. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Arhaus from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Arhaus from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Arhaus from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum downgraded Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Arhaus from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arhaus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.80.

Arhaus Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $9.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 2.58. Arhaus has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $19.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.77.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Arhaus had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $319.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arhaus will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Arhaus during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 716,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arhaus during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arhaus in the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Arhaus in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

