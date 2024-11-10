Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock Price

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on APLS. William Blair started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.06.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $29.98 on Wednesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $24.34 and a 1 year high of $73.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.02 and its 200-day moving average is $36.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 0.87.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.14). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.11% and a negative net margin of 34.97%. The company had revenue of $196.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $1,340,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 191.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,144,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,707 shares during the period. Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $32,329,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,401,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,750,000 after buying an additional 452,753 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 337.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 246,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,177,000 after acquiring an additional 190,420 shares during the period. Finally, Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $9,111,000. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

