Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stake Trimmed by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,027 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Workday by 614.3% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 57.0% during the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday stock opened at $256.54 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.81 and a 52 week high of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.98 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.07.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Workday from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.04.

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.78, for a total value of $738,934.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,795 shares in the company, valued at $20,228,745.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.01, for a total transaction of $13,552,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 281,000 shares in the company, valued at $68,004,810. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.78, for a total value of $738,934.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,228,745.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 370,575 shares of company stock valued at $91,506,897. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

