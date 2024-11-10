Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) CEO Todd A. Adams Sells 120,000 Shares

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) CEO Todd A. Adams sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $4,779,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,242,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,333,392.61. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ZWS opened at $39.17 on Friday. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $27.55 and a 12-month high of $40.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.15 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This is a boost from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 11.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 211,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 21,081 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 209.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 82,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 55,970 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 4.1% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,801,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,645,000 after purchasing an additional 346,412 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the second quarter worth $431,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the second quarter worth $1,068,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

