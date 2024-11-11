120,110 Shares in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Bought by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 120,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000. Equitable Trust Co. owned about 0.06% of Vivid Seats as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEAT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 301.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Plan Group Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 148.0% during the third quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 32,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 19,264 shares during the period. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SEAT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Vivid Seats from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vivid Seats presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.78.

Shares of SEAT stock opened at $3.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $744.93 million, a PE ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.18. Vivid Seats Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $8.80.

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

