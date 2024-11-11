12,736 Shares in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Bought by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Boit C F David purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 13.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $61.23 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $60.64 and a 12-month high of $74.97. The company has a market cap of $144.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.64.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTE. Barclays raised TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TotalEnergies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

