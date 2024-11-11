12,736 Shares in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Bought by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Boit C F David purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 13.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TotalEnergies Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $61.23 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $60.64 and a 12-month high of $74.97. The company has a market cap of $144.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.64.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TotalEnergies Profile
TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TotalEnergies
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- California Resources Stock Could Be a Huge Long-Term Winner
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Observability Wars: Datadog and Dynatrace Vie for Data Dominance
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.