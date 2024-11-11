1,402 Shares in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Purchased by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 201.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $529,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 4.5% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2,851.5% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $293.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

NYSE LHX opened at $260.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $240.87 and its 200-day moving average is $230.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.72. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.56 and a 12-month high of $261.75.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.93, for a total transaction of $740,814.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,596.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 8,964 shares of company stock worth $2,179,119 over the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

