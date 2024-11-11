15,625 Shares in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Bought by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,625 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 150,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 179.5% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 49,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 31,912 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,271,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 19.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $51.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.21 and its 200-day moving average is $40.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $33.88 and a 52 week high of $53.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $359.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.70 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.26%.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Lo sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $42,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,873. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 7,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $342,947.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 347,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,371,659.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas M. Lo sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $42,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,359 shares in the company, valued at $157,873. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,590 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,488 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CATY shares. Wedbush raised their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cathay General Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

