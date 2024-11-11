473 Shares in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Purchased by Capital Performance Advisors LLP

Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,344,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,438,984,000 after purchasing an additional 345,189 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Edison International by 6.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,297,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $940,562,000 after purchasing an additional 795,950 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,015,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,198,000 after buying an additional 24,834 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,864,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,503,000 after buying an additional 67,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,073,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,768,000 after buying an additional 190,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on EIX shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Edison International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Argus boosted their target price on Edison International from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Edison International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

Shares of EIX opened at $83.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Edison International has a 1-year low of $62.21 and a 1-year high of $88.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.99 and a 200 day moving average of $79.24.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.13. Edison International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 91.50%.

In related news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $115,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,250. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Adam S. Umanoff sold 25,619 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $2,127,657.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $115,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,250. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,878 shares of company stock worth $4,285,422. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

