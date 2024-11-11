534 Shares in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Purchased by Capital Performance Advisors LLP

Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 534 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Northern Trust by 9.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 922 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Northern Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles A. Tribbett sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $163,462.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $88,120. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles A. Tribbett sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $163,462.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,120. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $533,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,552,052.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,906 shares of company stock worth $8,176,652 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NTRS opened at $105.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $68.97 and a 1 year high of $108.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.09.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

About Northern Trust

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.